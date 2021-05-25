LG Uplus phases out 2G - Mobile World Live

LG Uplus received approval to shut down its 2G network, joining rivals which previously ended the little-used service, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The operator today (25 May) received clearance from the Ministry of Science and ICT and plans to begin shutting down the network on 11 June, with the move to be completed by the end of the month.

Yonhap News Agency stated LG Uplus has 140,000 2G subscribers.

SK Telecom (SKT) closed its 2G service in 2020, nine years after KT made the move.

LG Uplus is focused on expanding its 5G footprint across the country: it ended Q1 with 3.3 million next-generation users, 22.3 per cent of is total subscriber base.

SKT had 6.7 million 5G users at that time (22.9 per cent of its total) and KT 4.4 million (30.6 per cent).