LG Uplus taps Nokia to boost 5G indoor coverage - Mobile World Live

LG Uplus selected Nokia to supply 5G small cell equipment to improve indoor coverage across locations including shopping centres and office buildings.

The vendor stated it will supply its AirScale indoor system, comprising a digital baseband unit and pico remote radio head. Nokia explained the system covers multiple bands and can be deployed quickly in strategic locations when additional capacity is needed.

Kim Dae-hee, head of LG Uplus’ Network Infra Technology Group, said the “AirScale system will help provide seamless 5G connectivity” indoors.

“Its cost-effective, flexible and compact design enables us to enhance our 5G offering.”

Nokia explained its indoor system enables “a simple service upgrade to 5G New Radio with minimal on-site” work and “features a web-based manager, enabling remote configuration without the need for a separate application, making it an ideal replacement for traditional, complex and expensive distributed antenna systems”.

LG Uplus also uses 5G equipment from Huawei, Samsung and Ericsson.

The operator launched 5G service in April 2019 along with rivals SK Telecom and KT.