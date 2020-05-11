 LG Uplus financials climb on 5G gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus financials climb on 5G gains

11 MAY 2020

South Korea-based LG Uplus booked double-digit profit and revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of 5G subscriber gains and higher turnover across all its business units.

Lee Hyuk-Ju, CFO, said during an earnings call while Covid-19 (coronavirus) dampened the overall economy and social distancing measures softened handset sales, brisk subscriber growth fuelled robust mobile revenue gains.

The company added 291,000 5G users in Q1 taking its total to 1.46 million, 9.4 per cent of its total subscriber base which increased 7.8 per cent year-on-year to 15.52 million. The operator launched 5G service in April 2019, with subscribers forecast to account for about 25 per cent of its total by the year-end, which Lee said is slightly lower than it projected a year ago.

Mobile service revenue increased 6.2 per cent to KRW1.26 trillion ($1.03 billion), with handset sales up 1.3 per cent to KRW706 billion. ARPU dipped 0.8 per cent to KRW30,796, though Lee noted an upward sequential trend.

Revenue in its smart home (broadband and IPTV) business increased 8.1 per cent to KRW538 billion, while enterprise was up marginally to KRW380 billion.

Net income increased 12.2 per cent to KRW132.6 billion on total revenue of KRW2.9 trillion, up 11.9 per cent.

Capex rose 35.3 per cent to KRW276.8 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom mobile growth fuelled by 5G

HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects

New Zealand delays 3.5GHz 5G auction
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association