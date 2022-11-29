 LG Uplus, Fanuc partner on factory automation - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus, Fanuc partner on factory automation

29 NOV 2022

South Korea-based LG Uplus unveiled plans to partner with automation specialist Fanuc to develop a smart factory platform to enable SMEs to remotely monitor and analyse machine tool operations.

Working with Japan-based Fanuc’s local unit, LG Uplus aims to link its control platform with the machine tool controller to monitor conditions at facilities and detect any abnormalities in real time.

The operator stated it will offer a cloud-based service using AI tools on a subscription model to reduce the initial investment cost, while increasing production efficiency for SME customers.

Fanuc produces advanced computerised numerical control (CNC) and motion control systems for a wide range of industrial applications.

Jeon Yeong-seo, head of Corporate Service Development Lab at LG Uplus, said predictive maintenance for various CNC facilities including lathes and milling machines can reduce machine tool customers’ pain points on the factory floor.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

