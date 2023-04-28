LG Uplus commits $30M for outage compensation

LG Uplus detailed compensation packages totalling KRW40 billion ($29.8 million) for more than 4 million retail customers and small business owners following data breaches earlier in the year, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A total of 4.3 million customers will receive an average of KRW1,041 each after the operator’s fixed-line internet, video-on-demand and internet telephone services were disrupted in January and February, the newspaper wrote.

Nearly 21,000 internet cafe operators impacted by network outages will receive up to KRW710,000 each. LG Uplus also will reduce small business owners’ monthly bill by an average of KRW32,000 in June.

The operator committed to tripling its cybersecurity budget, with plans to invest KRW100 billion annually.

Its networks were disrupted by a cyberattack exposing data from about 290,000 subscribers and suspected distributed denial-of-service attacks. The operator said financial information was not leaked, but hackers gained access to customer data.