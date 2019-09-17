 LG Uplus, China Unicom team on 5G roaming - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus, China Unicom team on 5G roaming

17 SEP 2019

South Korean mobile operator LG Uplus partnered with China Unicom to offer roaming service for its 5G customers travelling in China.

The operators began roaming trials in China in June and completed network integration tests in mid-August.

LG Uplus, the third largest operator in South Korea by subscribers, said it will initially offer free unlimited 5G data roaming, voice calls and text messages for customers on some premium plans.

The roaming service is currently available only on the LG V50 ThinQ smartphone, but customers will soon be able to use Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 through software upgrades, it said.

LG Uplus said the official launch of the service is scheduled for the end of September.

China Unicom, the second largest operator in the country, has introduced 5G pilots in 40 major cities and deployed 17,000 base stations.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

