LG Uplus, China Unicom team on 5G roaming - Mobile World Live

South Korean mobile operator LG Uplus partnered with China Unicom to offer roaming service for its 5G customers travelling in China.

The operators began roaming trials in China in June and completed network integration tests in mid-August.

LG Uplus, the third largest operator in South Korea by subscribers, said it will initially offer free unlimited 5G data roaming, voice calls and text messages for customers on some premium plans.

The roaming service is currently available only on the LG V50 ThinQ smartphone, but customers will soon be able to use Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 through software upgrades, it said.

LG Uplus said the official launch of the service is scheduled for the end of September.

China Unicom, the second largest operator in the country, has introduced 5G pilots in 40 major cities and deployed 17,000 base stations.