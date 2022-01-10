LG Uplus beefs up content team

LG Uplus moved to strengthen its content production capabilities by appointing a member of US-based video-making company 4DReplay as chief content officer.

Lee Duk-jae brings 26 years of experience in broadcast production and content, and will manage development of XR, sports and smart home content, LG Uplus stated.

At 4DReplay he led creation of content using 360-degree video technology.

LG Uplus is stepping up recruitment for its Content Platform Business Group, with plans to promote partnerships with various platform operators.

Last month, it brought in Lee Sang-jin, another content business specialist who previously worked at local entertainment companies CJ E&M and Hybe.

In 2020, LG Uplus set up a global alliance with mobile operators, content developers and Qualcomm to boost the quality and scope of 5G-based AR and VR products.