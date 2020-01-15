 LG teams with Cerence on connected car platform - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG teams with Cerence on connected car platform

15 JAN 2020

LG Electronics and Cerence, an automotive software company, agreed to jointly develop a pre-packaged in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system for OEMs and tier-one automakers to create a more convenient in-car experience using voice commands.

The companies plan to integrate Cerence’s voice assistant with LG Electronic’s Linux-powered IVI platform webOS Auto, to reduce time to market and improve the user experience inside vehicles by delivering voice controls and rich content to connected cars, the South Korean vendor said in a statement.

It added the goal is to give drivers and passengers more control over car functions, navigation and multimedia content.

I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics (pictured, left), said it will continue to evolve webOS Auto by offering a wider range of AI-powered experiences for manufacturers and customers.

Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence (pictured, right), said the new offering will support innovation by automakers and tier-one suppliers to “deliver a state-of-the-art in-car experience unlike any other”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

