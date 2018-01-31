English
HomeAsiaNews

Leading Malaysia operators renew 2.1GHz licences

31 JAN 2018

Celcom Axiata, Digi and Maxis, the three largest mobile operators in Malaysia, each paid MYR118.4 million ($30.5 million) to renew their spectrum licences in the 2.1GHz band.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) offered to extend their respective 3G spectrum licences for 16 years, effective 2 April, New Straits Times reported.

In separate filings to Bursa Malaysia (the coutry’s stock exchange), the companies accepted MCMC’s offer. Payment is due by 1 February.

Celcom Axiata renewed its holdings in the 1950MHz to 1965MHz and 2140MHz to 2155MHz bands. Maxis holds 2x15MHz of FDD spectrum and 1x5MHz of TD airwaves in the 2.1GHz band. Digi holds 2x15MHz in the band. The three operators need to pay a MYR50 million annual fee for the spectrum.

The MCMC is auctioning off eight 2x5MHz blocks of 700MHz spectrum, with operators already submitting bids. The spectrum is currently used for analogue broadcasting services in the country and will be made available for mobile broadband service from 1 January 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

