 KT warns on B2B obstacles for 5G uptake
HomeAsiaNews

KT warns on B2B obstacles for 5G uptake

30 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: KT’s head of enterprise group argued adoption of 5G services in the enterprise market was hampered by a lack of business cases, and slow development of devices and applications.

Speaking at the GTI Summit, Shin Soo-Jung (pictured) said clear customer value often is not being articulated to justify the adoption of 5G for a business, delaying the spread of the technology.

He explained “many companies perceive 5G as simply a network, rather than a platform” with applications, partnerships and service support.

While the B2B opportunity for 5G services is attractive, he insisted the difficulties need to be overcome for “full-scale activation” of the technology in the enterprise segment.

“We are developing differential technologies, so our customers can use value-added 5G as well as network slicing technology to separate traffic for each application.”

KT is pushing the transition from non-standalone to standalone 5G, but Shin provided no detail on the expected timeframe.

He said 5G is central to a $140 billion South Korean government initiative to boost the nation’s ICT competitiveness by 2025 through expanding networks and developing multi-access edge computing (MEC) convergence services.

An additional $17.4 billion will be invested in smart cities and various industrial applications.

“KT is planning to cooperate with the government in all processes, from demonstration projects to successful commercialisation,” he said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

