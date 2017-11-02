English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT Q3 profit falls as service revenue growth stalls

02 NOV 2017

KT, the second largest mobile operator in South Korea, recorded a drop in profit in Q3 with service revenue stalling as declines in wireless and wireline turnover were offset by growth in its media and content business.

The operator’s net profit in Q3 2017 fell 13.6 per cent year-on-year to KRW203 billion ($178 million), while operating revenue rose 5.4 per cent to KRW5.83 trillion thanks to a 59 per cent jump in merchandise sales to KRW779 billion.

Wireless revenue dropped 3.6 per cent to KRW1.82 trillion, which the company attributed to an “accounting change on handset protection plans”. Wireline revenue slipped 2.7 per cent KRW1.22 trillion.

KT said the revenue declines were due in part to a government policy to reduce telecom expenses introduced in August, which required operators to increase the level of discount offered to subscribers signing up to one-year and two-year contracts. The move came shortly before a controversial handset subsidy limit was discontinued at end-September after being in effect for three years.

A 15.8 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in its media and content unit to KRW573 billion kept service turnover for the quarter flat at KRW5.05 trillion.

KT added 1.3 million LTE subscribers since Q3 2016 to take the total to 15.2 million at end-September and raise 4G penetration to 76.7 per cent (up from 74.5 per cent at end Q3 2016). Total mobile subscriptions increased by 1.1 million to 19.8 million over the past year. ARPU fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to KRW34,608.

Capex for the first three quarters of 2017 hit KRW1.34 trillion with the guidance for the full year set at KRW2.4 trillion, slightly higher than in 2016.

Regulatory pressure
KT CFO Shin Kwang-suk said in the earnings call the government’s policy to reduce telecoms bills is gaining momentum and predicted pressure on KT’s profitability in 2018 as a result.

He said it is too early to provide concrete details on the potential impact because it’s in the process of developing a business plan: “But we will focus on reducing marketing expenses, making our business processes more efficient and achieving a cost efficiency structure so we can minimise any potential impact of the regulatory changes.”

Shin said while it’s hard to predict the size of its 5G investment at this point, given the 5G network will be closely linked to 4G KT will focus on a hotspot-based configuration. With a gradual build-out of coverage, the total investment required could be lower than for 4G, he noted.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

dtac subscriber losses take toll on earnings

Samsung CEO Kwon Oh-hyun to step down

LG predicts sharp jump in Q3 operating income
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association