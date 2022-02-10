 KT profit jumps 10-fold - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KT profit jumps 10-fold

10 FEB 2022

South Korea-based KT registered more than tenfold profit growth in Q4 2021, as mobile revenue and ARPU improved, and 5G penetration neared 45 per cent.

Net profit of KRW424.4 billion ($355.1 million) was up from KRW37.2 billion in Q4 2020.

Operating revenue increased 6.7 per cent to KRW6.2 trillion, attributed  to balanced growth in telecoms and Digico, which covers its media and mobile platform businesses.

Mobile revenue increased 3.5 per cent to KRW1.5 trillion, Digico sales 3.3 per cent to KRW537.4 billion and enterprise revenue 8 per cent to KRW500.8 billion.

Handset sales fell 4.3 per cent to KRW904.7 billion.

The operator signed-up 2.8 million 5G subscribers, ending 2021 with 6.4 million. Its overall mobile user base dipped to 14.2 million.

ARPU rose 2.3 per cent to KRW31,825, its fourth consecutive quarterly increase.

Capex was flat at KRW2.9 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

