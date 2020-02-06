 KT profit hit by 5G implementation costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT profit hit by 5G implementation costs

06 FEB 2020

KT recorded a double-digit drop in profit in 2019 as its aggressive 5G service rollout required a sharp increase in network investment and also involved higher marketing costs.

Capex jumped 65 per cent to KRW3.26 trillion ($2.8 billion), with access networks accounting for 67 per cent of the total. Marketing expenses rose 18.2 per cent from 2018, to KRW2.74 trillion.

The operator ended 2019 with 1.42 million 5G subscribers, but the growth rate slowed in Q4 to 364,000 additions compared with 636,000 in Q3.

Net additions of 800,000 mobile subscribers in 2019 took its total to 21.9 million at end-December. ARPU was flat at KRW31,347.

Its net profit dropped 12.2 per cent to KRW669 billion, on revenue of KRW24.3 trillion, up 3.8 per cent.

In Q4, KT turned a profit of KRW18.1 billion versus a loss of KRW6.8 billion in the comparable period of 2018. Service revenue rose 2.5 per cent to KRW5.14 trillion, while merchandise sales increased 8 per cent to KRW1.05 trillion. Wireless service revenue inched up 1.4 per cent to KRW1.64 trillion.

Turnover from its media and content business grew 9.1 per cent to KRW708 billion, and fixed line revenue, which covers broadband, was broadly flat at KRW1.17 trillion, 0.5 per cent lower.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China hit by weak demand for 4G, 5G smartphones

Docomo targets 2030 6G launch

StarHub, M1 join hands for 5G bid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association