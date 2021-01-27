 KT prepares for SA 5G launch with urban office tests - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT prepares for SA 5G launch with urban office tests

27 JAN 2021

South Korea-based KT moved a step closer to switching on long-awaited standalone (SA) 5G service, after initiating tests on its commercial network at offices in major cities, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The operator said the tests are the final step before it launches a commercial service, the news service wrote.

Aju Business Daily reported Lee Cheol-gyu, head of KT’s network division, said the operator will deploy an integrated core network and then evolve the SA 5G infrastructure into a “platform that can integrate with other industries”, adding it will test communication quality by applying its own EPS fallback technology.

The three major operators in the country were tipped to start SA service in 2020, but pushed back the launches mainly due to disruptions caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions.

They launched 5G services in April 2019 based on the non-standalone (NSA) architecture, which rely on 4G core networks.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT cloud gaming service launches on Hangame portal

Korea operators push for lower spectrum price

KT results hit by slump in handset sales
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association