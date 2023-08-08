 KT names CEO, books double-digit profit growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT names CEO, books double-digit profit growth

08 AUG 2023

South Korean operator KT named a new CEO following a six-month vacancy and recorded gains across all business units in Q2, with mobile ARPU increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The board appointed Kim Young-Shub, former head of LG subsidiary LG CNS, as CEO. The appointment requires shareholder approval at an EGM later in the month.

In a statement, chair Yoon Jong-Soo, explained that, “based on his corporate management and ICT expertise, Kim has presented a clear vision for KT to grow as a global digital platform company in a rapidly changing environment”.

“We believe he is the best candidate to lay the foundation for sustainable growth under KT’s new management vision, lead innovation among employees, and build collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders.”

Figures
Net profit grew 19 per cent year-on-year KRW532.5 billion ($404.1 million), on the back of cost-efficient gains driven by improvements in business implementation, CFO Kim Young-jin said on an earnings call.

He noted despite economic headwinds including inflationary pressures, KT’s B2C and B2B businesses “have all shown robust growth supported by its fundamentals”.

Revenue rose 3.7 per cent to KRW6.5 trillion.

Wireless revenue was flat at KRW1.6 trillion, aided by higher domestic roaming revenue.

Mobile ARPU increased 4.6 per cent to KRW33,948.

The operator’s 5G subscriber base grew 24.1 per cent to 9.3 million, but total subscribers fell by nearly 310,000 to 13.6 million, though MVNO customers expanded 16.8 per cent to 7 million.

Handset revenue declined 9.8 per cent to KRW578.9 billion.

Broadband sales rose 2.7 per cent to KRW612.4 billion and fixed telephony fell 4.2 per cent to KRW215.8 billion

Its media and mobile platform businesses registered 3.8 per cent growth to KRW575.6 billion, while its telco B2B unit increased 7.6 per cent to KRW546.9 billion.

Enterprise revenue was flat at KRW505.9 billion.

Capex reached KRW1.4 trillion: the outlay for 2022 was KRW3.5 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association