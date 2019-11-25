 KT links 5G network with satellite - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT links 5G network with satellite

25 NOV 2019

South Korean operator KT transferred data between its 5G network and a satellite, claiming a world first using a hybrid transmission.

In a statement, KT said the transmission enables more reliable data communication than existing 5G services by using a communication protocol which connects different networks. The operator plans to use satellite transmission for backhaul.

KT added the core technology is a hybrid router, jointly developed by the KT Convergence Technology Institute and KT SAT, which allowed a 5G terminal to transmit and receive data simultaneously from the network and the satellite, or from each one if either service is disrupted.

The test was conducted using the Mugunghwa 6 satellite, one of five operated by its affiliate KT SAT.

KT said it will submit the results to 3GPP in 2020 to contribute to setting the global standard for the 5G-satellite technology.

The operator, along with rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus, launched 5G service in early April.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Thailand pushes for 5G rollouts in 2020

New Zealand’s Spark goes multi-vendor for 5G

China Mobile targets 70M 5G users in 2020
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association