KT links 5G network with satellite - Mobile World Live

South Korean operator KT transferred data between its 5G network and a satellite, claiming a world first using a hybrid transmission.

In a statement, KT said the transmission enables more reliable data communication than existing 5G services by using a communication protocol which connects different networks. The operator plans to use satellite transmission for backhaul.

KT added the core technology is a hybrid router, jointly developed by the KT Convergence Technology Institute and KT SAT, which allowed a 5G terminal to transmit and receive data simultaneously from the network and the satellite, or from each one if either service is disrupted.

The test was conducted using the Mugunghwa 6 satellite, one of five operated by its affiliate KT SAT.

KT said it will submit the results to 3GPP in 2020 to contribute to setting the global standard for the 5G-satellite technology.

The operator, along with rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus, launched 5G service in early April.