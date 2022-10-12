 KT develops private 5G network testbed - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KT develops private 5G network testbed

12 OCT 2022

KT unveiled plans to build a specialised 5G testbed running on the 4.7GHz band designed to enable multiple customers to access its core network equipment from the public cloud.

In a translated statement, KT explained the facility will give businesses a one-stop for testing equipment for specialised network applications and interoperability with terminals, and conducting network trial operation and inspection.

The company added the testbed is expected to reduce the cost and technical requirements for companies considering introducing private networks.

KT noted private 5G networks enables customers to easily deploy additional capabilities including AI, security and digital transformation services via its SaaS offering.

Min Hye-byung, head of DX services at KT Enterprise, said customers using its private network can select the design, construction and operation of specific applications, such as network management tools.

The operator is deploying private 5G networks at Seoul National University and Samsung Seoul Hospital.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

