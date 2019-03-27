 KT completes 5G trial using Samsung Galaxy S10 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT completes 5G trial using Samsung Galaxy S10

27 MAR 2019

South Korean mobile operator KT claimed a peak data rate of 1Gb/s on its commercial 5G network in Seoul using Samsung’s first compatible smartphone, the Galaxy S10.

In a joint statement, the companies said the network uses the vendor’s 5G New Radio end-to-end network equipment, including radio and virtual core gear. The network runs on the 3.5GHz band.

The companies said they focused on giving end-users a real-world outdoor mobile experience, achieving an overall speed of 1Gb/s speed during the trial which took place in the Gwanghwamun district of Seoul.

All three major mobile operators in South Korea simultaneously turned on their 5G networks in December 2018. While they claimed this provided the first commercial services in the world using 3GPP standards, coverage was limited and availability was restricted to businesses using mobile routers.

KT announced yesterday (26 March) its 5G network will be ready for end-user mobile service in 85 cities, including the Seoul metropolitan area, by end-March. This includes 5G service coverage expansion throughout a number of major national highway and high-speed railways connecting cities.

In addition, the operator said it will gradually cover 464 colleges and universities, subways, landmark buildings and parts of mountainous areas.

The operator last week announced Ericsson as a key supplier of 5G network equipment.

In mid-March rival SK Telecom and Samsung completed device interoperability tests using dual connectivity technology on 4G and 5G networks, claiming a peak data speed of 2.6Gb/s using a Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung warns of profit shortfall

China operator profits march on despite tariff cuts

U Mobile taps ZTE for 5G trials in KL
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association