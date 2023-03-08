KT board nominates next CEO

The board of South Korea-based KT nominated the head of its transformation unit as CEO to replace current chief Ku Hyeon-mo, who withdrew his name from consideration late last month.

KT stated the board recommended Yun Kyuung-lim for the top position following interviews with four candidates yesterday (7 March).

His appointment requires shareholder approval.

In a statement, chairman Kang Chung-gu explained Yun “clearly presented a future vision for KT to grow into a global digital platform company in a rapidly changing market environment based on its expertise in digital transformation”.

The board also assessed that he will be able to lead change and innovation among executives and employees.

Before joining KT in 2021, Yun was an executive at Hyundai Motor and CJ Hellovision.

Yu will step down by 31 March, following a shareholders’ meeting.