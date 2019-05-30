 Korean start-ups seek funding not 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korean start-ups seek funding not 5G

30 MAY 2019

APAC 5G LEADERS’ CxO SUMMIT, SEOUL: South Korea can’t support venture capital funds focused solely on technology because the country’s conglomerates, including all the mobile operators, are reluctant to invest in start-ups, argued Simon Baek, who handles fund management in Southeast Asia at InterVest.

Baek (pictured) pointed out that the top two tech starts-ups in the country have only about $30 million in total funding – Chinese start-ups are 100-times better funded than in Korea. Only one Korean AI start-up is in the top 100 globally.

“The conglomerates, like Samsung, SK, LG and Hyundai which all have acceleration programmes, say they care about start-ups, but they don’t really believe in start-up technologies. They think ‘why do we have to collaborate with them?’,” he said.

He said talent from renowned companies want to set up start-ups outside of Korea because it’s easier to get funding, noting Axiata, Ooredoo and Etisalat invest in more start-ups than SK Telecom and KT, the country’s two largest mobile players.

More support
He insisted efforts in Korea to support newcomers are insufficient: “They are trying hard, but they have to try harder,” adding many companies have the notion that talent in start-ups is not as good as in big companies.

5G can accelerate things like AI development, but “developing a 5G platform is not enough,” he said. In addition to incubation and acceleration of promising companies, they also need hands-on financial support.

Baek said the government also needs to ease regulations and complained the regulatory sandbox in the country is not flexible enough.

InterVest, with $1.2 billion in assets under management, is the fifth largest VC company in Korea. The Korean VC sector is growing rapidly, with about $3 billion invested in 1,400 companies last year, with most of the funds going into non-tech ventures.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association