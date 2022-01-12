Korean operators push ESG credentials

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus teamed on a green initiative, launching a service which converts paper documents such as bills into SMS.

The companies stated the authorised notification text messaging service includes MMS and RCS content, and offers the same legal status as registered letters.

The operators expect to contribute to environmental protection by reducing the amount of paper documents sent by post, boosting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) value.

Customers must confirm their identity to access services including checking electronic notices. The system uses existing SMS functionality rather than requiring a separate app and organisations sending documents don’t have access to the recipient’s phone number.

The operators jointly operate a call distribution system to securely provide certified electronic documents to customers.