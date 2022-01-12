 Korean operators push ESG credentials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korean operators push ESG credentials

12 JAN 2022

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus teamed on a green initiative, launching a service which converts paper documents such as bills into SMS.

The companies stated the authorised notification text messaging service includes MMS and RCS content, and offers the same legal status as registered letters.

The operators expect to contribute to environmental protection by reducing the amount of paper documents sent by post, boosting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) value.

Customers must confirm their identity to access services including checking electronic notices. The system uses existing SMS functionality rather than requiring a separate app and organisations sending documents don’t have access to the recipient’s phone number.

The operators jointly operate a call distribution system to securely provide certified electronic documents to customers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus beefs up content team

SK affiliates establish ICT investment fund

SKT, Qualcomm confirm 5G talks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association