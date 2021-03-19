 Korean 5G users to seek compensation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korean 5G users to seek compensation

19 MAR 2021

More than 1,000 5G subscribers in South Korea planned joint legal action against mobile operators over what they claim are slow data rates and poor coverage, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The group plans to file a class action lawsuit in May after adding more users to a complaint. It is seeking at least KRW1 million ($885.15) in compensation per subscriber who on two-year plans from SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, the news service wrote.

Kim Jin-wook, a lawyer managing the case, claimed the quality of 5G services doesn’t meet expectations, with slower than advertised data rates and coverage limited to major cities despite the service costing more than LTE plans.

The operators had a combined 166,250 5G base stations at end-November 2020, representing 19 per cent of the 4G site count, Yonhap News Agency stated, citing data from Opensignal.

In June 2020, Korea’s Ministry of Science ICT and Future Planning began testing the quality of 5G services in parts of major cities following complaints and contract cancellations.

The operator’s combined 5G subscriber count was 11.8 million at end-2020, around a fifth of all mobile connections, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei details 5G device IP royalty rate

China Unicom ends wait for 5G subscriber tally

China Telecom maintains aggressive 5G push
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association