 Korea tipped for messaging service clampdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korea tipped for messaging service clampdown

08 SEP 2021

South Korea’s government reportedly began targeting leading messaging services operating in the country over competition concerns, a move drawing parallels with a Chinese government crackdown on digital platforms.

Yonhap News Agency reported the head of the Democratic Party Song Young-gil took aim at messaging and social media platform Kakao during a forum organised by members of the National Assembly.

He argued Kakao must not ignore “fair competition” as some of South Korea’s other conglomerates had, the news agency stated.

DongA Ilbo reported the government will focus on internet platforms in an annual audit starting on 1 October.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported Korea’s Financial Services Commission warned online platforms advertising financial services could face new regulations to protect consumers.

Over the past ten months, China’s government has more closely monitored tech companies’ business practices and compliance with regulations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom, Kakao swap shares in R&D alliance

Kakao profit climbs on new business growth

Kakao gets nod to raise stake in internet bank
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association