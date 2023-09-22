 Korea pushes US to resolve China trade control issues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korea pushes US to resolve China trade control issues

22 SEP 2023
A microchip installed in a circuit board

South Korea called on the US to clear up uncertainties around stricter trade controls on the export of advanced chips and machinery to China as well as conditions in the chips act limiting investment in the mainland, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a meeting in Seoul today (22 September), South Korean Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu asked US deputy secretary of Commerce Don Graves for “active cooperation” to work through issues raised by domestic chipmakers on the new controls, the newspaper wrote.

The Chips and Science Act provides $52.7 billion for domestic semiconductor research, manufacturing and workforce development, but prohibits funding recipients from expanding semiconductor manufacturing in China for ten years after receiving funding.

This has raised concerns among chipmakers with operations in China.

Samsung, which has chip factories in China, is working on a second facility in the US state of Texas. It has applied for US subsidies.

After the expanded export controls to China were revealed in October 2022, the South Korean government pushed the US to reconsider the new restrictions to allow domestic companies to acquire chipmaking equipment, clearing them to move ahead with existing plans to expand operations in the mainland.

With export waivers allowing several chipmakers to import US equipment into China due to expire next month, the US government in August was tipped to extend one-year exemptions from the controls.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association