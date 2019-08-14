 Korea operators target KakaoTalk with Chatting Plus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korea operators target KakaoTalk with Chatting Plus

14 AUG 2019

SK Telecom (SKT), KT and LG Uplus teamed up to launch a Rich Communication Services (RCS)-based messaging service called Chatting Plus, taking aim at the country’s leading messaging app KakaoTalk.

In a joint statement, the three said they completed interoperability testing on their networks with Samsung smartphones. LG Electronics plans to release RCS-compatible handsets later in the year.

The operators are offering free unlimited use of the next-generation messaging service until the end of 2019. Chatting Plus offers messages up to 2,700 characters in Korean and 4,000 characters in English, along with group conversations of up to 100 people and file transfers up to 100MB.

Moon Byeong-yong, head of the messaging service group at SKT, said: “We expect all our customers to experience better messaging services across carrier boundaries.”

In January, the market leader announced plans to introduce a messaging service based on the RCS standard.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus edges out rivals in 5G tests

Kakao profit climbs on new business growth

SK Telecom, Samsung edge towards 5G SA launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association