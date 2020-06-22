Korea mobile shopping hits new heights - Mobile World Live

Mobile shopping in South Korea surged to a record high during Q1, The Korea Herald reported citing data from local research outfits.
The newspaper stated a report by economic experts at Digieco, described as “affiliated with KT” based on data by research company DMC Media showed the value of mobile transactions rose 23.1 per cent year-on-year to KRW24.8 trillion ($20.4 billion), accounting for 67.3 per cent of total online purchases compared with 63.7 in Q1 2019.
A lockdown initiated to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) appears to have played a part in the growth.
Food delivery services dominated the list of purchases. The value of online food-delivery transactions jumped to KRW3.5 trillion from KRW2 trillion
Overall online shopping increased 16.6 per cent to KRW36.8 trillion.