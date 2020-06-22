 Korea mobile shopping hits new heights - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Korea mobile shopping hits new heights

22 JUN 2020

Mobile shopping in South Korea surged to a record high during Q1, The Korea Herald reported citing data from local research outfits.

The newspaper stated a report by economic experts at Digieco, described as “affiliated with KT” based on data by research company DMC Media showed the  value of mobile transactions rose 23.1 per cent year-on-year to KRW24.8 trillion ($20.4 billion), accounting for 67.3 per cent of total online purchases compared with 63.7 in Q1 2019.

A lockdown initiated to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) appears to have played a part in the growth.

Food delivery services dominated the list of purchases. The value of online food-delivery transactions jumped to KRW3.5 trillion from KRW2 trillion

Overall online shopping increased 16.6 per cent to KRW36.8 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

