 Korea expands VAT for global IT companies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korea expands VAT for global IT companies

12 DEC 2018

A new tax law in South Korea will require global IT companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon to pay value-added tax (VAT) on a broader range of digital services offered in the country from July 2019, The Korea Herald reported.

The country’s National Assembly approved a bill requiring non-domestic ICT companies to pay a 10 per cent VAT on online adverts, cloud computing services and some types of online-to-offline businesses, the newspaper said. The amended law only applies to consumer transactions.

Under the previous law, global ICT companies paid VAT on a limited number of direct-to-consumer services, for example sales from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Because it doesn’t cover business-to-business sales, the expanded scope of the tax law is seen as “a symbolic gesture” which will generate little additional tax revenue, The Korea Herald reported.

The original bill pushed for the VAT to be paid on B2B revenue generated in the country, covering online ads and cloud computing, which is significantly larger than consumer sales.

However, the move is seen by many as the starting point for a more comprehensive tax system covering digital platform companies, the newspaper said.

Many countries have considered introducing new taxes on tech giants, many of which have been accused of avoiding paying tax on their global operations through various accounting loopholes.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ACCC recommends more oversight of Google, Facebook

Indonesia feature phones get Google Assistant

Blog: Vietnam cyber laws a cause for concern
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association