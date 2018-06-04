English
HomeAsiaNews

Kogan.com teams with Vodafone NZ on mobile service

04 JUN 2018

Australia-based online retailer Kogan.com partnered with Vodafone New Zealand to launch a mobile service in the country.

The retailer said details of the planned consumer services will be released closer to launch date.

David Shafer, executive director of Kogan.com (pictured, right), said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vodafone New Zealand, the largest mobile network operator in New Zealand, to bring Kogan Mobile to New Zealand customers.”

Vodafone consumer director Matt Williams said the company was partnering with Kogan.com to deliver “greater competition” in New Zealand: “Kogan Mobile has been an enormous hit with consumers in Australia, and Vodafone New Zealand is excited to be partnering with Kogan.com to deliver more choice to mobile customers in the New Zealand market,” he said.

Shafer said hundreds of thousands of customers migrated to Kogan Mobile in Australia over the past two years as the company delivers on its promise “to save Aussies more of their hard-earned money”.

The announcement comes six weeks after the company launched internet service and became the newest reseller for Australia’s National Broadband Network, Reseller News reported. Kogan recently expanded its partnership with Vodafone Australia.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

