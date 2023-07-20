KDDI unit targets digital transformation opportunity

A KDDI subsidiary formed a joint venture focused on overhauling business process outsourcing (BPO) functions by tapping emerging technologies, offering a more practical example than the typical catchall digital transformation tag.

The Altius Link joint venture between KDDI Evolva and Relia, described in a statement as an equity-method affiliate of Japanese electronics giant Mitsui, will begin operation on 1 September.

It plans to offer digital BPO services spanning contact centres, back office and IT to Japanese and overseas companies.

KDDI stated this will include employing generative AI along with the respective customer bases of it and Mitsui’s current units.

Once established, Altius Link will boast combined revenue of more than JPY240 billion ($1.7 billion), in excess of 1,300 customers and around 58,000 employees.

The Japanese operator itself will bring know how “in ICT and data fields”, AI and the metaverse.

KDDI argued Covid-19 (coronavirus) had upped demand for digital BPO services, citing a turning point in the contact centre sector as humans are replaced by AI, along with a shift from voice-based interaction to text.