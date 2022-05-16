 KDDI targets ARPU recovery - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI targets ARPU recovery

16 MAY 2022

Japan-based KDDI predicted ARPU will bottom-out in its current fiscal year, driven by adoption of 5G services, after a fifth consecutive quarter of annual declines in its fiscal Q4 2022 (ending 31 March).

The company forecasts net income in fiscal 2023 to rise 2.3 per cent to JPY688 billion ($5.3 billion) and operating revenue to increase 2.1 per cent to JPY5.6 trillion.

Net profit in fiscal Q4 2022 grew 15.1 per cent year-on-year to JPY118.3 billion and total operating revenue 3.2 per cent to JPY1.42 trillion, boosted by non-telecoms segments and device sales.

Mobile service revenue fell 4.3 per cent to JPY413 billion, with blended ARPU declining 7.5 per cent to JPY4,050.

Handset sales increased 4.5 per cent to JPY189.5 billion.

The operator added 5.6 million 5G subscribers for a total of more than 8 million, with total customers up 2.2 per cent to 62.1 million.

Life Design revenue grew 15.5 per cent to JPY436 billion. Business services increased 5.5 per cent to JPY285.5 billion, and IoT connections grew 42.4 per cent to 24.5 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo top-line hit by falling ARPU

SoftBank Corp forecasts continued growth

Tariff hikes prove mixed bag for Vodafone Idea
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association