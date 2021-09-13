 KDDI selects Starlink for rural backhaul - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI selects Starlink for rural backhaul

13 SEP 2021

Japan-based KDDI selected SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service as a backhaul provider, as it prepares to roll out high-speed wireless internet coverage in rural areas by early 2022.

In a statement, KDDI disclosed Starlink will deliver broadband internet to 1,200 remote mobile towers, complementing its urban towers using fibre for backhaul.

The companies started a series of technical demonstrations to evaluate the quality and performance of the mobile backhaul.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications issued an experimental licence to operate a ground station for the Starlink service, located at KDDI’s Yamaguchi Satellite Communication Centre.

SpaceX claims its fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites offer low latency and high transmission speeds because they are positioned close to Earth.

Starlink is in beta in 14 countries.

In May, KDDI rival SoftBank Corp partnered with satellite communications company OneWeb to develop “advanced seamless connectivity” in Japan and other markets.

During MWC21 Barcelona, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk explained Starlink had launched everywhere except the North and South poles, and hoped to be serving 500,000 users within 12 months.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI, LG Uplus team on 6G research, standards

Smart satellite tie-up targets rural areas

Ericsson lands multi-operator RAN role in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association