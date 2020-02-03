 KDDI profit jumps on steady wireless gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI profit jumps on steady wireless gains

03 FEB 2020

KDDI recorded strong profit growth in its fiscal third quarter (to end-December 2019), with steady gains in mobile service revenue driven by continued customer additions and rising tariffs.

Net profit rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year to JPY183 billion ($1.68 billion); operating revenue was up 2.2 per cent to JPY1.34 trillion, with consumer wireless service revenue increasing 2 per cent to JPY1.17 trillion. MVNO sales grew 38.6 per cent to JPY16.9 billion, while handset revenue fell 17 per cent to JPY179 billion.

Mobile subscriptions grew 7 per cent to 58.1 million, with average revenue per account (ARPA) rising 4.2 per cent to JPY7,770.

In a statement, the company highlighted the production of a management plan covering fiscal 2019 to 2021, which aims to ensure sustainable growth while allowing for swift response to the changing business environment. It plans to invest in customer acquisition, and its digital payment business is running a campaign to give JPY7 billion of cash back to au Pay customers in the current quarter (its fiscal Q4).

KDDI said total IoT connections surpassed 10 million by end-December.

As for its planned commercial launch of 5G service using non-standalone technology in March, it stated only that it was “steadily upgrading its infrastructure”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Sony cautions of Coronavirus impact to sensor unit

KDDI profit jumps on mobile upswing

KDDI names trio of 5G suppliers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association