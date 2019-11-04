 KDDI profit jumps on mobile upswing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI profit jumps on mobile upswing

04 NOV 2019

KDDI, the second-largest mobile operator in Japan by subscribers, reported impressive results for its fiscal second quarter, with strong growth in mobile revenue, subscribers and ARPU, along with its non-telecoms business.

Operating revenue in the July to September period increased 6.3 per cent year-on-year to JPY1.32 trillion ($12.2 billion). Mobile revenue rose 3.6 per cent to JPY569 billion, its Life Design business grew 39.3 per cent to JPY309 billion and business services revenue increased 6.8 per cent to JPY234 billion.

Handset sales dipped 1.2 per cent to JPY158 billion. MVNO revenue jumped 41.7 per cent to JPY15.7 billion.

Net profit was up 10.9 per cent to JPY185 billion.

Atul Goyal, equity analyst at Jefferies, said in a research note the numbers were strong, especially in the face of consistent regulatory pressure on pricing, and government backing of increased competition through MVNOs and new MNO Rakuten Mobile.

The operator added 3.77 million mobile subscribers in the year to end-September, for a total of 57.3 million. ARPA rose 4.3 per cent to JPY7,770.

Outlook
Capex for the first six months of the fiscal year was unchanged, with the total for the fiscal year expected to rise 1.3 per cent to JPY610 billion. Revenue is forecast to increase 2.4 per cent to JPY5.2 trillion, with net profit expected to remain stable at JPY620 billion.

KDDI, which deployed its first 5G first base stations in September, plans to launch commercial service at end-March 2020 and aims to deploy 50,000 sites by end-March 2023.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vivo seeks 5G edge with lower-priced smartphones

Huawei chief pushes for app developer deals

Spark starts 5G trial for sailing squad on Huawei kit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association