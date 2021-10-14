 KDDI plots 3D drone guidance - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI plots 3D drone guidance

14 OCT 2021

KDDI and Aisan Technology, a developer of 3D software, agreed to create a platform using 3D maps to control drones and autonomous vehicles as part of a broader Japanese technology research programme.

The operator stated research will be conducted at its laboratory in Fujimino City, with the aim to start demonstrations in 2022. KDDI and Aisan Technology will focus on developing interfaces to link location information to a control centre through the cloud and a 3D radio wave propagation model for mobile communications.

They will also work on a hybrid architecture combining mobile and satellite communications.

The cooperation is in response to a call for proposals for the Beyond 5G R&D Promotion Project initiated by Japan’s Information and Communication Research Organisation.

KDDI and Aisan Technology will develop a Beyond 5G network to connect drones and self-driving vehicles.

Aisan Technology entered into a business and capital alliance with KDDI in 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

