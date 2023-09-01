KDDI partners to advance self-driving truck system

KDDI partnered with transport company T2 to develop a trunk transportation service business using trucks equipped with autonomous driving technology.

The operator stated it will provide T2 with mobile communications systems for remote monitoring of self-driving vehicles and assets through a capital and business alliance.

KDDI noted the pair will “explore the use of mobile communication and develop peripheral technologies suitable for remote monitoring of self-driving trucks”.

The companies also plan joint demonstrations “in the areas where the service is planned”, with the goal of delivering “a logistics infrastructure” based on T2’s technology.

KDDI said it is “accelerating the study and technology development of mobile communications”, ahead of an expected shift for autonomous driving into a mass-market proposition.

T2 commenced a proof-of-concept of its Level-4 autonomous driving system in April, when Japan legalised use of this stage of self-operating vehicle.

Information on vehicle maker BMW’s website explains Level-4 vehicles are typically fully autonomous, though there are still traditional controls which a person can use to take over.