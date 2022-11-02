 KDDI outlines outage remedies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI outlines outage remedies

02 NOV 2022

Japan-based KDDI submitted a detailed action plan to the government following a major network outage in early July, revealing it established new procedures for early recovery from congestion in network facilities.

In response to a request from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the operator filed a ten-page report based on a review of work procedures and standards for maintenance work of communications equipment, and the design of congestion detection and control.

To make improvements and prevent recurrences, KDDI is working to share information about the failure with the industry and “formulate rules for the timely and appropriate provision of information when failures occur”.

The operator’s investigation found the outage was caused by the use of an incorrect work procedure manual for maintenance work on core routers in the nationwide relay network, causing a serious misconfiguration in routing.

KDDI implemented new work procedure management rules and approval methods in July to avoid similar problems when carrying out equipment maintenance

It also set up a working group to propose ways to improve communications with customers in the event of an outage.

KDDI previously detailed plans to compensate the nearly 36 million customers impacted by the outage.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI prepares Starlink launch

SpaceX makes Asia debut in Japan

KDDI restores services after Japan-wide outage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association