KDDI outlines outage remedies

Japan-based KDDI submitted a detailed action plan to the government following a major network outage in early July, revealing it established new procedures for early recovery from congestion in network facilities.

In response to a request from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the operator filed a ten-page report based on a review of work procedures and standards for maintenance work of communications equipment, and the design of congestion detection and control.

To make improvements and prevent recurrences, KDDI is working to share information about the failure with the industry and “formulate rules for the timely and appropriate provision of information when failures occur”.

The operator’s investigation found the outage was caused by the use of an incorrect work procedure manual for maintenance work on core routers in the nationwide relay network, causing a serious misconfiguration in routing.

KDDI implemented new work procedure management rules and approval methods in July to avoid similar problems when carrying out equipment maintenance

It also set up a working group to propose ways to improve communications with customers in the event of an outage.

KDDI previously detailed plans to compensate the nearly 36 million customers impacted by the outage.