KDDI opts for Samsung cloud-based 5G core

KDDI tapped Samsung Electronics to supply a cloud-native standalone (SA) 5G core network, enabling the Japan-based operator to offer the benefits of network slicing to its retail and enterprise customers.

In a statement, Samsung noted the core is compatible with 4G and 5G networks.

The SA architecture will allow the operator to create an independent 5G network, enabling lower latency, which is essential to high-performance use cases including smart factories and cloud-based online gaming.

Toshikazu Yokai, managing executive officer and GM of KDDI’s Mobile Network Technical Development Division, added the core enables it to “offer unprecedented speed, instantaneous connectivity and high reliability”.

For geographic redundant deployment, KDDI will operate multiple cores in various locations, configured to pick up loads in case one becomes unavailable due to traffic bursts or natural disasters, the vendor explained.

In January, the companies demonstrated the capability of an SA network to generate multiple network slices, using a RAN intelligent controller from the vendor in a field trial in Tokyo.

KDDI turned on an SA 5G site using virtualised RAN equipment from Samsung and Fujitsu in February 2022.