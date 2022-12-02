 KDDI lights first Starlink base station - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI lights first Starlink base station

02 DEC 2022

KDDI commenced operation of its first base station using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network to deliver backhaul for its au high-speed service in the island of Hatsushima, its first step to boost coverage by deploying 12,000 sites nationwide.

The operator explained in a statement it plans to use the satellite service for backhaul to areas where it is difficult to lay fibre cables, as it pushes to bring connectivity to the country’s mountainous areas and 6,000 islands.

KDDI noted it completed quality verification of its base stations connected to the Starlink service, confirming the satellite connection can provide customers with quality comparable to sites connected by fibre.

The operator also plans to offer the service to private companies and local governments across Japan.

In mid-October, KDDI signed an agreement with SpaceX to act as an authorised Starlink integrator in Japan.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

Tags

