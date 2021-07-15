 KDDI, LG Uplus team on 6G research, standards - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI, LG Uplus team on 6G research, standards

15 JUL 2021

LG Uplus and KDDI moved to take a leading position in the next-generation of mobile network technologies, expanding an existing cooperation to cover research into 6G alongside seeking to bolster their respective 5G offerings.

The South Korean operator stated the pair aimed to establish a leading position in the 6G era by developing relevant technology and specifications, work which LG Uplus explained would ultimately extend to contributing to global standards.

KDDI noted it had worked with LG Uplus since 2015 in areas including joint equipment procurement, and launching extended reality (XR) services and drones.

These areas will remain a focus of their extended collaboration, along with work on developing and launching new services conducted by LG Uplus’ 5G Innovation Lab and KDDI’s Digital Gate, facilities which each focus on developing 5G and IoT technologies.

An existing personnel exchange programme will also be carried over to KDDI and LG Uplus’ latest arrangement.

The companies would also “share innovative ideas” with the goal of delivering commercial services for fixed and wireless networks.

It added the latest deal contains various elements to help both “secure future competitiveness”, with the pair also planning to “expand cooperative relationships” with operators in other countries.

Author

Michael Carroll

