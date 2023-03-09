 KDDI develops underground base station - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI develops underground base station

09 MAR 2023

KDDI revealed it deployed a 5G base station at its campus in Tokyo with all components installed underground to eliminate exposed antennas, claiming a first in Japan.

In a statement, KDDI explained the set-up hides all equipment in a cabinet below the ground. It is designed for use in urban areas and historic sites to minimise the visual impact of base stations.

Unlike tower- and roof-mounted base stations, the unit’s antennas are not visible.

KDDI started work on the project in 2018, began operating the base station in December 2022 and verified radio wave propagation characteristics in February, reaching a communication area with a radius of about 50 metres.

It stated the site is more effective in providing coverage at ground level due to emitting radio waves upwards rather than down, and highlighted protection from strong winds for the antenna.

KDDI plans to install more units, starting with the Bikan historical district in the city of Kurashiki.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI opts for Samsung cloud-based 5G core

Fuel price hikes hurt KDDI

KDDI, Samsung team on network slicing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association