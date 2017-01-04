KDDI appoints new CEO to Myanmar joint venture

Japan’s second largest mobile operator KDDI appointed a new CEO for its joint venture in Myanmar, which it operates with state-owned incumbent MPT.

Toshitake Amamiya replaces Takashi Nagashima, who was CEO of the joint venture since it was established in July 2014. Amamiya was previously head of KDDI’s global business division.

MPT’s market share dropped from nearly 100 per cent to 44 per cent since Telenor and Ooredoo entered the market in mid-2014. MPT had 22 million mobile connections at the end of 2016, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Myanmar’s three mobile operators will soon face another rival – Vietnam’s Viettel was named the foreign partner for a local consortium awarded a fourth mobile licence. It aims to build out nationwide network coverage within the first year of operation and extend access to 95 per cent of the population within three years.

MPT, which signed a joint operating agreement with KDDI and Sumitomo in July 2014, said last year it plans to invest $2 billion in the market over the next 10 years to expand coverage and prepare for more intense competition.