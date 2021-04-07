 Jio to acquire 800MHz spectrum from Airtel for $204M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio to acquire 800MHz spectrum from Airtel for $204M

07 APR 2021

Reliance Jio agreed to acquire 800MHz spectrum in three areas from Bharti Airtel for INR15 billion ($201.9 million), the first spectrum trading deal between the two rivals.

Airtel stated it will transfer 3.75MHz of 800MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, 1.25MHz in Delhi and 2.5MHz in Mumbai.

The deal includes the present value of associated deferred payment liability of INR4.59 billion and will increase Jio’s holding in the 800MHz band to 2x15MHz in Mumbai and 2x10MHz in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Jio said the agreement meets spectrum trading guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Gopal Vittal, Airtel’s MD and CEO of India and South Asia, said the sale will enable it to “unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised”.

GSMA Intelligence estimated Jio had 416 million mobile connections (excluding cellular IoT) at end-March and Airtel 312 million, making them the top two operators in India.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel, Qualcomm forge 5G open RAN deal

India research company bullish on operator ARPU

Bharti Airtel set for shake up
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association