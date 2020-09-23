 Jio targets post-paid market with premium content - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Jio targets post-paid market with premium content

23 SEP 2020

Reliance Jio took aim at India’s premium mobile market with the launch of bundled post-paid data plans offering subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, along with unlimited domestic voice calls and free roaming to the US and UAE.

In a move certain to shake up the country’s post-paid market after first launching low-cost prepaid 4G service in September 2016, Jio stated the new service aims to provide “superior services across connectivity, entertainment and experience”.

Akash Ambani, Jio’s director, said the operator aimed to “extend” its customer offering after earning “the trust of close to 400 million” users.

Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at INR399 ($5.42) for 75GB of data a month and free access to the OTT content.

The plans also include in-flight connectivity on select international routes, along with various international roaming benefits.

Tarun Pathak, telecom analyst at Counterpoint Research, tweeted: “An aggressive move by Jio. This will bring in more bundled OTT content in post-paid plans across operators. Any churn in post-paid is even more difficult to recover.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

