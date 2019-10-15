 Jio targets customer service boost with AI bot - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio targets customer service boost with AI bot

15 OCT 2019

Reliance Jio moved to overhaul its customer service operations, patenting an AI-based bot it expects to revolutionise interactions by addressing barriers typically faced by subscribers.

In a statement, the operator said the Jio Video Call Assistant can be accessed on any 4G-compatible phone without the need for a separate app, and offers potential for customer care in industries beyond mobile.

The set-up was developed in conjunction with US-based Radisys. Jio stated the AI assistant offers the potential to reduce the time consumers spend on hold when contacting customer service divisions, and would also address what it termed “seemingly never-ending” Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems.

Specifically, the assistant streamlines the process of dealing with “repetitive queries” from customers, with AI used to listen and respond to questions. The system also offers a “unique auto-learning feature” designed to improve the accuracy of answers.

Jio also developed a tool it said will “democratise AI” by enabling small businesses to develop their own customer service bot “with no coding and minimal effort”. A range of avatars and multiple languages are available.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Jio brings customers into fees row

Jio profit soars on continued sub gains

Indian officials seek reduction of interconnect fines
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association