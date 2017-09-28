Jio signs original content deal with Roy Kapur Films

Reliance Jio, India’s fourth largest mobile operator, announced a multi-year deal with Roy Kapur Films to develop original video content for the Jio platform.

In a statement Jio announced the film and media production company will curate, develop, commission and produce a range of exclusive digital video content. This will include long-form and short-form content across genres and, over time, ‘First on Jio’ feature films.

Jio company representative Jyotindra Thacker said the operator carries more than 55 million hours of video daily on its network.

“This association with Roy Kapur Films will help us to power forward towards our goal of delivering the highest quality video entertainment content to our mobile subscribers,” he said, adding: “We are happy to partner with him in the creation of a creative ecosystem that enables everyone to fully live and experience the Jio Digital Life.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of the film company, said: “Jio’s digital platform offers an unparalleled opportunity to produce and deliver high-quality and world-class entertainment content at scale. Content that can be watched all over India, across all demographics, and best of all completely at one’s convenience, across all screens mobile, tablet, laptop and TV. Never before has so much entertainment been so accessible to so many.”

Jio, which launched nationwide 4G service in September 2016, had 128 million mobile subscribers at end-June, giving it about a 10 per cent market share according to GSMA Intelligence.