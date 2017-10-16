English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio reports positive EBIT on strong ARPU growth

16 OCT 2017

Reliance Jio, India’s fourth largest mobile operator with a 10.5 per cent market share, surprised market watchers by reporting positive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its fiscal Q2 ending 30 September.

The operator, which launched nationwide 4G service in September 2016, said EBIT for the quarter hit INR2.6 billion ($39.8 million), on standalone revenue of INR61.5 billion. It said the growth in turnover was driven by rising ARPU (INR156.40) and a net increase of 15.3 million subscribers in the quarter. It ended September with 138.6 million subs.

Despite its positive pre-tax earnings figures, the operator posted a net loss of INR2.71 billion in its fiscal Q2.

Based on Jio’s subscriber growth and increasing ARPU, analysts expect the company to post a net profit in the next fiscal year, The Economic Times (ET) said.

Its fiscal Q2 ARPU was at about the same level as market leader Bharti Airtel’s data ARPU in India for the April-June quarter (INR156).

However, the surge in Jio’s ARPU, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal, included recharges from the previous quarter as well as subscription revenue from its Prime service, ET reported. Without those, the securities company estimates Jio’s ARPU would have been INR130.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Jio’s parent company Reliance Industries (pictured), said in the group’s earnings release: “The world is transforming, turning digital and India is not going to be left behind. India is ready to go digital, move from voice to data, and Jio is creating the foundation of data for the next generation business.”

Jio claims it accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country’s data consumption, with its customers using an average of 9.62GB per month. It said its network will reach 95 per cent population coverage in 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio signs original content deal with Roy Kapur Films

Vodafone warns against Indian termination fee cut

Mobile, IT services drive Spark growth in FY17
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association