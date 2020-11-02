 Jio profit surges on subscriber, ARPU gains - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Jio profit surges on subscriber, ARPU gains

02 NOV 2020

Reliance Jio booked a sharp increase in profit for its fiscal second quarter ending 30 September, as mobile tariffs climbed and it continued to add more than 4 million subscribers a month.

Net profit nearly tripled from the comparable 2019 period to INR28.4 billion ($381.7 million), while revenue increased 33.1 per cent to INR174.8 billion.

The operator, the largest mobile operator in India by subscribers, added 50.4 million to end September with 405.6 million, making it the first company outside of China to surpass the 400 million mark in a single market.

ARPU jumped 20.8 per cent to INR145. Average data consumption per user rose marginally from 11.7GB a month to 12GB.

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of parent company Reliance Industries, earlier in the year raised INR1.52 trillion from 13 global investors, including Facebook, Google and Qualcomm.

The conglomerate said all investments excluding Google were completed after fulfilling the required conditions, with a total of INR1.18 trillion received.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

