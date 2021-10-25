 Jio Platforms maintains growth momentum - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Jio Platforms maintains growth momentum

25 OCT 2021

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, maintained growth momentum in its fiscal Q2 (ending 30 September), booking double-digit profit and revenue gains despite slowing subscriber additions and lower ARPU.

Net profit grew 23.5 per cent year-on-year to INR37.3 billion ($497.1 million) on revenue of INR232.2 billion, up 15.2 per cent

In a statement, Jio cited a Covid-19 (coronavirus) led spike in churn of low-end subscribers for a net decline of 11.1 million, but mobile unit Reliance Jio added 23.8 million for a total of 429.2 million.

Annual net additions declined by more than 50 per cent from 50.4 million in fiscal Q2 2021.

ARPU fell 1 per cent to INR143.60. Average monthly data usage grew 46.7 per cent to 17.6GB.

Reliance Jio in June started standalone 5G trials in Mumbai using mid-band and mmWave spectrum, and stated it is actively trialling use cases and exploring partnerships with global system integrators and SaaS providers.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

