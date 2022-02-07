 Jio Platforms takes stake in AI start-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio Platforms takes stake in AI start-up

07 FEB 2022

Jio Platforms invested $15 million to take a 25 per cent stake in US-based technology start-up Two Platforms, plotting joint development of products featuring technologies including AI, AR and mixed reality.

Akash Ambani, director of Jio Platforms, stated it is impressed with Two Platforms founding team’s experience and capabilities in the three fields, along with metaverse and Web 3.0.

Two Platforms CEO Pranav Mistry said the partnership will involve introducing AR applications for consumers and businesses.

The start-up builds interactive and immersive AI experiences and believes the next chapter of the technology will be visual and interactive.

It claims its AR platform enables real-time AI voice and video calls, immersive spaces and life-like gaming.

The company plans to first bring interactive AI technologies to consumer applications, entertainment and gaming, then focus on the enterprise segment including retail, health and wellness, and education.

Jio Platforms is the digital arm of Reliance Industries, owner of mobile operator Reliance Jio.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Line venture eyes global expansion

Airtel seeks customer boost with AI investment

Jio targets customer service boost with AI bot
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association