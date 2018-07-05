English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Jio network prepared for next growth phase

05 JUL 2018

Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio aims to capture market share with new discounts on its low-cost phones and says its network has the capacity to handle any surge in data demand.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of the operator’s parent company Reliance Industries (pictured), said Jio more than doubled its network capacity over the past 12 months, noting even with 215 million customers its network utilisation rate is less than 20 per cent, “which means we can multiple our customer base without additional investment”.

Users are on its network an average of 290 minutes per day: “We were the world’s largest mobile data network last year, and the gap from the others has only widened in the last 12 months,” he said during the company’s AGM.

With as many as 500 million Indians still using feature phones and unable to access the internet, he said on 21 July it is launching a special offer for customers to trade-in their existing feature phone for a new JioPhone for INR501 ($7.30), which retails for INR1,500.

“Our purpose is to accelerate the digital revolution in India with the extreme affordability of a JioPhone.”

He set a goal of 100 million JioPhone users “in the shortest possible time” without specifying a timeframe. The operator said it has 25 million JioPhone users: it launched the devices in July 2017.

Next target
Ambani noted India is ranked 134th globally for fixed-line broadband speeds, and Jio is determined to move India to the top five.

“We will now extend fibre connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fibre-based broadband connectivity solutions,” he said.

The operator is running beta trials of JioGigaFibre in tens-of-thousands of homes and will open up registration on 15 August. He said it will prioritise rollout to the areas where it receives the highest number of registrations.

GSMA Intelligence estimates Jio had a 16 per cent market share by mobile connections at end-Q2, slightly behind third-ranked Idea Cellular (17 per cent).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Thailand still in denial over spectrum pricing

Reliance boosts software capabilities with Radisys buy

Jio overtakes Vodafone India in service revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association